SINGAPORE, May 8 — A couple has been arrested following a violent assault in Singapore that was caught on camera and shared widely online, sparking investigations into offences including grievous hurt, drug consumption, and the possession of weapons and illegal vape products.

In a statement issued late yesterday, the police said they had been alerted to a viral video on Facebook showing a man in a long-sleeved shirt assaulting another man after a plastic bag was handed over during a transaction.

The video, uploaded on May 6, has since racked up 1.4 million views and around 7,000 shares.

According to the police, the man in the video suddenly began punching the victim — who was dressed in a yellow shirt — after receiving what appeared to be money. The victim fell to the ground, blood on his face, as the assault continued.

Investigations by officers from the Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department, with support from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Singapore Prison Service, led to the identification of the victim, the 31-year-old male assailant, and a 35-year-old woman who allegedly filmed the incident.

The authorities later raided a unit at Sengkang West Way and arrested the couple. They are being investigated for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention and suspected drug consumption. The man also faces charges for the possession of scheduled weapons.

Items seized from the unit included two machetes, an axe, a baseball bat, over S$3,000 (RM10,000) in cash, three mobile phones, 14 e-vaporisers, and more than 450 vape-related components.

“The police and CNB have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will not hesitate to act against those who do so and will deal with them severely in accordance with the law,” the authorities said.

Under Singapore’s Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, those convicted of importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale e-vaporisers and related components can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for a first offence. Repeat offenders face fines of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.