SINGAPORE, May 7 — Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has paid tribute to Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as both retire from politics.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Wong described them as “two giants of public service” who laid the foundations for Singapore’s current leadership.

“Their decades of service have helped build the strong foundations that my team and I now stand on, as we chart the way forward for Singapore,” he said said.

Teo’s 53-year career spanned the military, defence, diplomacy and national security, including the creation of the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

“Your visionary leadership was pivotal to the third-generation transformation of the Singapore Armed Forces,” Wong said of Teo.

Heng, who also served in finance and education, was credited for major reforms including SkillsFuture and Singapore’s Covid-19 economic response.

“Your calm leadership, grace under pressure, and concern for ordinary Singaporeans provided stability and reassurance for the nation in those uncertain times,” Wong said of Heng.

Both announced their retirements on April 23, the day Singapore’s recent general election nominations closed.

Wong expressed gratitude for their “unwavering service” and wished them well in retirement.