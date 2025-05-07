SINGAPORE, May 7 — Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates spent part of yesterday's evening visiting a well-known hawker centre in Singapore, where he explored various food stalls and spoke with stallholders.

During his visit to the Newton Food Centre, Gates was seen sampling a selection of local favourites such as chicken rice, and roti prata.

He also tried durian, often considered an essential experience for visitors to the country.

His presence attracted the attention of other diners, many of whom captured photos and videos, sharing them on social media.

The visit concluded a two-day stay in Singapore, during which Gates held discussions with senior government leaders, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He also participated in the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025 yesterday.

During the summit, Gates announced that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — the charitable organisation he co-chairs — will open a new regional office in Singapore.