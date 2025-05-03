SINGAPORE, May 3 — About 48 per cent of eligible voters had cast their ballots by noon in Singapore’s 14th General Election today, according to the Elections Department (ELD).

CNA reported that the ELD said in a 12pm update that 1,261,449 voters had turned up at 1,240 polling stations across the country.

“This is about 48 per cent of the 2,627,026 registered electors in all contested electoral divisions,” the department said.

Queues formed early at several polling stations despite heavy rain in some areas.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had earlier issued a weather alert at 6.33am warning of “heavy rain over many areas of Singapore” between 7.15am and 8.45am.

Polling began at 8am after nine days of campaigning.

A total of 206 candidates from 11 parties, including two independents, are contesting 92 seats in 32 constituencies.

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has already secured five seats through a walkover in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

This election is Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s first since taking office last year.

Voter concerns include housing, the economy and the rising cost of living.

In-person rallies returned for this election after being suspended during GE2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Of the 32 constituencies, 17 are GRCs and 15 are Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

Five of them are seeing multi-cornered contests, including a four-way fight in Tampines GRC.

The PAP is fielding candidates in all 92 seats.

The Workers’ Party (WP), the main opposition, is contesting 26 seats.