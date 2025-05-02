SINGAPORE, May 2 — Candidates, supporters, and members of the public will be able to gather at five approved sites on Saturday night to await the results of Singapore’s general election (GE2025).

In a statement posted on Facebook, the police have issued permits for the assembly centres, which will be open from the close of polls at 8 pm until 30 minutes after the final results are announced.

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has been granted permits for three sites: Bedok Stadium, Bukit Gombak Stadium, and Yio Chu Kang Stadium.

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) will hold its gathering at MOE (Evans) Stadium, while the Workers’ Party (WP) will assemble at Serangoon Stadium.

There are a total of 13 designated sites for assembly centres on election night, and political parties must apply for permits to use them.

More than 2.75 million eligible voters will cast their ballots on Saturday, with 206 candidates contesting 92 parliamentary seats following a walkover in the Marine Parade–Braddell Heights constituency. — Bernama