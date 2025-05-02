SINGAPORE, May 2 — As campaigning for the Singapore general election comes to a close, the spotlight on women candidates has taken an unsettling turn — with objectifying catcalls, sexist online remarks, and racist jibes overshadowing political debate and drawing sharp condemnation from the country’s leading gender advocacy group.

Yesterday, the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) took to Instagram to denounce the wave of sexist and racist commentary that has dogged several women candidates throughout the campaign.

Calling the behaviour “distasteful” and “dangerous”, Aware warned that it could deter future participation by capable women in politics.

“A woman on the ballot should not have to face being objectified, degraded and stereotyped,” the group said in a strongly worded post.

“It is insulting and humiliating.”

The group shared screenshots of derogatory remarks targeting female candidates, and flagged instances where the focus had shifted from policy positions to physical appearance.

Among the more glaring examples was the crowd behaviour at a Workers’ Party rally, where loud catcalls of “super chio bu” — a colloquial term for an attractive woman — were heard as Punggol GRC candidate Alexis Dang was delivering her speech.

Another candidate, Red Dot United’s Liyana Dhamirah, who is contesting Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, revealed she had been subjected to “racist and sexist” abuse online, prompting her to file a police report.

Meanwhile, Aware also took aim at a YouTube series titled Chio Bu of GE2025, which singled out several women candidates, including the People’s Action Party’s Sun Xueling and Bernadette Giam, for their looks.

“Harassment and discrimination should not be the price of entry into politics for women,” the organisation stated, adding that such conduct reinforces “deeply entrenched gender and racial bias”.

In its post, Aware stressed that reducing women politicians to their looks “sends a loud message” that their leadership potential is not taken seriously.

It added: “This kind of behaviour perpetuates myths that women are less capable, less serious, and less competent to represent others.”

Calling on the public to act, Aware urged Singaporeans to reject discriminatory behaviour: “End sexism and racism against women in politics. Call it out when you see it.”

The Singapore general election takes place tomorrow.