SINGAPORE, May 2 — Aside from physical rallies, political parties delivered their final messages to voters in the last political broadcast for Singapore’s general election (GE2025) on Thursday night, ahead of polling day on Saturday.

The cooling-off period begins at midnight when all forms of campaigning are prohibited.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also the secretary-general of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), reiterated the significance of this year’s election -- not just in forming the next government, but in shaping the leadership that will take Singapore forward for the future generations.

He also urged voters to support the PAP team in every constituency, warning that votes for the opposition could weaken the government at a time when the country is facing mounting and serious challenges.

“So, a vote for the opposition is not a free vote for more alternative voices in Parliament. There are real consequences. Together, this PAP team, combining experience and new perspectives, represents the aspirations, dreams, and hopes of every Singaporean. We will be your voices, your advocates, and your champions,” he said.

This broadcast marked the final of two-Party Political Broadcasts (PPBs) allocated by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to political parties fielding at least six candidates in GE2025.

For this election, eight of the 11 contesting parties qualified for the PPBs, which provide airtime on free-to-air television and radio for parties to deliver their campaign messages.

The duration of each party’s broadcast is determined by the number of candidates they field.

Opposition Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim pledged that the party would continue to champion cost-of-living issues if elected into Parliament.

“The Workers’ Party will continue to raise alternatives to government policies. Academics, industry experts and the public can assess our alternatives, and with time, good suggestions may have to be implemented by the PAP because of pressure from various branches of society,” she said.

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Dr Paul Tambyah, contesting in Bukit Panjang SMC, said the party offers a comprehensive set of policies spanning healthcare, housing, population, economy, education, and climate change.

He assured voters that, despite only 11 SDP candidates standing in the election, they are committed to raising these issues in Parliament and holding the government accountable.

“We will make sure that policy changes work for the people of Singapore, rather than only for the elites living in palatial bungalows. We also promise that we will run our own town councils to make sure that your fees are well spent,” he added.

Other party representatives featured in the PPBs included Red Dot United (RDU) secretary-general Ravi Philemon, People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) secretary-general Lim Tean, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, National Solidarity Party (NSP) central executive council member Lee Wei, and People’s Power Party (PPP) member and candidate Thaddeus Thomas. — Bernama