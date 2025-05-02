SINGAPORE, May 2 — Singapore holds a general election on May 3. Here are some key figures about this edition of the five-yearly contest.

97 parliamentary seats are being decided, 5 of which have already gone to the ruling People’s Action Party because it is running unopposed in one multi-member constituency. It is the first walkover in 14 years

2.76 million of Singapore’s 6 million population are eligible to vote, an increase of nearly 49,000 since the 2023 presidential election

211 candidates are taking part altogether, 46 per cent of which are representing the PAP

11 parties are running in the election, but only the PAP is contesting all 97 seats. Its biggest rival, the Workers’ Party, is competing for only 26 seats, with candidates in only a quarter of the races. Only six parties are contesting more than 10 seats

There are 33 constituencies, 17 of which are multi-member and 15 single-member and only 5 constituencies will be contested by more than 2 parties.

9 is the number of campaigning days in this year’s election, which was only called on April 15.

13 is the number of general elections won by the ruling party

1965 is the year when the PAP’s unbroken rule began, after Singapore became an independent nation

94.2 is the average percentage turnout in parliamentary elections since 2001 in Singapore, where voting is compulsory — Reuters