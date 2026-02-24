SINGAPORE, Feb 24 — Singapore reported a confirmed measles case involving an 11-month-old female infant on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases involving infants below 12 months to five in 2026, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

CDA said the latest case, which was notified to the agency on February 17, also marks the first infection involving a child attending preschool since it stepped up measures to contain and manage measles infection.

“The case attends a preschool in Singapore and was not yet due for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination.

“She has no known recent travel or contact history and is recovering well,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to CDA, parents of children who had been in close contact with the case have been notified by the preschool and epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

The agency noted that all identified close contacts, except four, were either up to date with their measles vaccination or in the process of being vaccinated, and no quarantine orders were issued.

The remaining four were issued quarantine orders.

“We have advised identified vaccinated close contacts to monitor their health and seek medical care if symptoms develop.

“Casual, non-close contacts will also be advised to check their vaccination status, monitor their health, and seek medical care if symptoms develop,” the CDA added. — Bernama