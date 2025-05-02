SINGAPORE, May 2 — In a final push before the cooling-off period, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed rallies in the hotly contested Sengkang and Punggol Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) ahead of this year’s general election (GE2025).

Wong, who is also the secretary-general of the People’s Action Party (PAP), expressed hope that voters would use the cooling-off period on Friday to pause and reflect on what truly matters and who they trust to serve them and the country best.

“I hope things will calm down as we go into a cooling-off day tomorrow (May 2). Then we can all take a step back from the heat of the elections and consider what really matters.

“The party matters. The people you choose matter... Don’t settle for the minimum,” he said at Yusof Ishak Secondary School, the rally venue for Punggol GRC.

Wong said Singaporeans have the privilege of shaping the country’s future, urging them to carefully consider the character of the individuals they choose.

He also personally vouched for Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is leading the PAP slate in Punggol GRC.

He said Gan, who has served Singapore all his life, is a sincere leader with a heart for the people.

“The others in the Punggol team, as all of you know, because you are familiar with them, they are people you know, people you trust. They are committed, capable, and they are here to serve you,” he added.

Wong also addressed remarks made by one of the opposition parties, comparing him to the country’s founding prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew.

“Who in Singapore is like Lee Kuan Yew? There is only one Lee Kuan Yew. I don’t compare myself to him. I am my own person. But remember, even Mr Lee Kuan Yew had a team to work with, and so too will I,” he said, highlighting the importance of having a strong team to lead Singapore through uncertain times.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier at the rally for Sengkang GRC, Wong said the PAP had not given up on the constituency, despite losing to the Workers’ Party (WP) in the last election.

He urged voters to give the PAP team a chance this year to demonstrate what they can do.

“I’ve said that Singaporeans are sophisticated and discerning voters. And I believe that’s true everywhere, and it is especially true here in Sengkang,” he said at North Vista Secondary School, the venue for the Sengkang GRC rally.

He also vouched for the PAP team in the constituency, stating that they are men and women of character and integrity.

Wong said Singaporeans have trusted the PAP over the last 60 years and hoped they will continue to do so with his team.

“Actually, it’s only been a year since I took over as prime minister, and it’s only been six months since I’ve been appointed as secretary-general of the PAP. It’s a very short runway. And I don’t do this work alone. I do it with a whole team,” he said.

Wong explained that over the past year, his team has worked hard to put their promises into action, including addressing cost of living and housing issues with comprehensive measures.

“We (also) have started reforming education to reduce pressure, to focus on what matters. We have provided more support for families, including children, and families with more children get more support,” he said, pledging to do more in the future despite the economic challenges the country may face. — Bernama