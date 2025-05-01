SINGAPORE, May 1 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called on voters to judge him and the People’s Action Party (PAP) fairly as the nation heads to the polls this Saturday to determine its next chapter.

Delivering his first May Day Rally address as prime minister, Wong urged Singaporeans to support his team amid intensifying global uncertainties, including US-China trade tensions and US tariffs that have disrupted businesses and triggered anxiety across sectors.

“Examine what we've done, how we've led. If you believe in your heart of hearts that we have stayed true to our promise, that we are the best team to take Singapore forward in these turbulent times, then give us your support,” he said in his keynote address on Thursday.

Attended by over 1,600 labour leaders and tripartite partners, the rally marked Singapore’s annual celebration of workers — and came on the final day of campaigning before the cooling-off period begins at midnight (May 2).

Wong, who also serves as PAP secretary-general, highlighted the importance of trusted ties and strong diplomatic networks with Washington and Beijing, calling them vital assets for navigating the increasingly volatile global landscape.

He cautioned voters about the long-term implications of their electoral choices, especially in view of opposition parties appearing willing to see senior ministers unseated.

So in this election, when opposition parties treat so lightly the loss of key ministers, I say: please, please have a care for our country and for the well-being and livelihoods of every Singaporean,” he said.

Wong also warned of an extended economic “storm” on the horizon, potentially including a full-blown recession that could affect incomes and employment.

Looking ahead, Wong said the government would intensify efforts to attract new investment opportunities, expand economic ties with emerging regions such as Latin America and Africa, and support local firms in restructuring and transformation.

He also noted that more would be done to help small-and mediu- enterprises (SMEs) scale up and grow their businesses.

Reaffirming PAP’s commitment to workers, Wong pledged continued collaboration with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the broader labour movement.

“We will work with you shoulder to shoulder for a better and brighter Singapore. This is my promise to you. This is my promise to all workers of Singapore,” he said.

He also paid tribute to NTUC’s and the country’s workforce in national crises, including past recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NTUC was at the front line of all this. You led the charge to protect our workers,” he added. — Bernama