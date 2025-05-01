SINGAPORE, May 1 — Eleven rallies are scheduled to take place on the final day of campaigning for Singapore’s general election (GE2025) today, ahead of polling day on May 3.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on its Facebook page stated that its Elections Permit Office has issued rally permits to six political parties and one independent candidate for the time slot from 7pm to 10pm.

The political parties that will be holding rallies are the People’s Action Party (PAP), the Workers’ Party (WP), the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), Red Dot United (RDU), and the People’s Power Party (PPP).

PAP will conduct rallies for five constituencies: Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency (SMC), Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC), Punggol GRC, Sengkang GRC, and Tampines GRC.

Campaigning will cease at the start of the cooling-off period at midnight on May 2, which is intended to allow voters to reflect calmly on the issues raised before heading to the polls. — Bernama