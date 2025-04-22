KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Puan Noor Aishah, Singapore’s former first lady and widow of the country’s first president Yusof Ishak, passed away peacefully at the Singapore General Hospital early this morning. She was 91.

Her death was announced by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post today. Wong said he was deeply saddened by her passing, describing her as a “steadfast pillar of support” during Singapore’s early years of nation building.

“With grace and quiet strength, she stood by Encik Yusof Ishak and steadfastly supported him throughout our tumultuous years of nation building,” Wong wrote.

He also highlighted her charitable contributions through organisations such as the Singapore Red Cross and the Singapore Muslim Women’s Association.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Puan Noor Aishah will be laid to rest at Kranji State Cemetery alongside her husband.

As a mark of respect, her final journey will include the honour of being borne on the Ceremonial Gun Carriage.

Born in Selangor in 1933, Puan Noor Aishah grew up in Penang and married Yusof Ishak at the age of 16.

She moved to Singapore when her husband became the country’s first president following independence in 1965, according to The Straits Times.

Stepping into her role as first lady at just 26, Puan Noor Aishah quickly became a symbol of local heritage and culture. Known for her grace and compassion, she contributed to Singapore’s early nation-building efforts and championed causes supporting women, children, and the disadvantaged.

Her efforts to preserve Malay traditions included revitalising the Istana menu with local dishes and wearing the kebaya at state events. She also served as a patron of the Girl Guides and several welfare organisations, earning her the Pingat Bakti Chemerlang (Distinguished Service Medal) in 1964.

Puan Noor Aishah is survived by her three children — daughters Orkid Kamariah and Zuriana, and son Imran — as well as several grandchildren.

According to The Straits Times, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam paid tribute to her contributions, calling her a “force for good in her own right” who will be remembered for her grace, compassion, and service to others.