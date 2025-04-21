SINGAPORE, April 21 — The Mandai Wildlife Reserve will close the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders from April 21 to 22 to allow giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia privacy during their breeding season.

In an Instagram post, Mandai Wildlife Reserve said the brief closure is meant to give the pandas “the peace and privacy they need”.

The Straits Times reported that giant panda females like Jia Jia ovulate only once a year and are fertile for just 24 to 36 hours.

“During this period, our animal care team will be closely monitoring the pair’s behaviours to determine if and when to introduce them for natural mating,” Mandai said.

Kai Kai and Jia Jia arrived in Singapore in September 2012 on a 10-year loan from China.

Their stay was extended by five years in 2022, allowing them to remain in Singapore until 2027.

After six failed breeding attempts, the pair welcomed their first cub, Le Le, on August 14, 2021.

Le Le remains the only giant panda born in Singapore.

He was returned to China on January 16, 2024, under the terms of the original loan agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

Kai Kai and Jia Jia will turn 18 and 17 respectively in September 2025.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, giant pandas reach breeding maturity between four and seven years old and may remain reproductive into their 20s.