SINGAPORE, April 19 – Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will lead the People’s Action Party (PAP) team to defend the Ang Mo Kio Group Representation Constituency (GRC) for the upcoming general election.

CNA reported that joining him are former Aljunied GRC candidate Victor Lye, 63, and ex-Ministry of Health senior civil servant Jasmin Lau, 41, alongside incumbents Nadia Samdin and Darryl David.

“We’ve done our best to improve Ang Mo Kio and to serve the residents over the years, and we ask for your continued support in this election,” Lee reportedly said during a press conference at PAP’s Teck Ghee branch.

“We’ve made Ang Mo Kio a happy place and a good place to live,” he added, highlighting improvements to housing, transport, and community support services in the constituency.

Lee also announced that incumbent MPs Ng Ling Ling, who oversees Jalan Kayu which falls under the Ang Mo Kio GRC, and Gan Thiam Poh, who serves Fernvale, will be retiring from politics and not contesting the election.

Meanwhile, Lye previously contested under PAP in Aljunied GRC in both the 2015 and 2020 elections, but lost to the Workers’ Party.

The new Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC), formed from parts of Ang Mo Kio GRC, will have 29,565 voters and comprise areas currently under Ng and Gan’s wards.

Ang Mo Kio GRC remains the country’s largest electoral division with 161,235 registered voters, despite the creation of the Jalan Kayu SMC.

In the 2020 general election, PAP secured 71.91 per cent of votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC, defeating the Reform Party.

This year’s contest is expected to be three-cornered, with the Singapore United Party and the People’s Power Party confirming plans to run in the GRC.



