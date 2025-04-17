SINGAPORE, April 17 — Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports rose 5.4 per cent in March from the same month a year earlier, government data showed today, with shipments of both electronics and non-electronics increasing.

The rise compared with a Reuters poll forecast of growth of 14.1 per cent for March, and followed a 7.6 per cent rise in February.

Details of the month-on-month seasonally adjusted change in exports were not included in Enterprise Singapore’s statement.

Exports to Taiwan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan and South Korea increased in annual terms in March, while exports to China declined.

The trade minister said yesterday a recession could not be ruled out in the trade-driven city-state because of US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

Also yesterday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said there was little comfort in the US postponing most of its proposed “reciprocal” tariffs for three months, saying the changes had already created great uncertainty around the world.

On Monday, the central bank loosened monetary policy for the second time this year and the trade ministry lowered its economic growth forecast for 2025. — Reuters