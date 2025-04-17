SINGAPORE, April 17 – A 22-year-old man has reportedly been arrested after allegedly attacking another man and injuring three police officers at Hougang Avenue 8 this afternoon.

The Straits Times cited the Singapore Police Force saying they received calls for assistance at around 1.10pm and found the suspect running naked in the area before arresting him for assault and obstructing public servants.

The police said when officers attempted to arrest him, he used a wooden plank embedded with nails to attack them.

Three officers sustained minor injuries, they said.

The suspect had earlier slashed a 31-year-old man, according to the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted at 1.30pm and responded to the incident at Block 681 Hougang Avenue 8.

The suspect was taken into custody for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and for injuring public servants to deter them from performing their duties.

A knife and the nail-studded wooden plank used in the assaults were seized as evidence.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.