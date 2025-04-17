SINGAPORE, April 17 — Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) secretary-general Lawrence Wong on Thursday launched the party’s manifesto, ahead of what is expected to be a tough general election next month.

The Prime Minister said the manifesto, titled “Changed World, Fresh Team, New Resolve — Securing a Brighter Future for You”, outlines the party’s plans and promises to all Singaporeans, reflecting their hopes, concerns, and aspirations.

He said these include creating a vibrant economy with quality job opportunities, strengthening the education system, and ensuring affordable, high-quality housing for all Singaporeans.

Other priorities include building a greener and more sustainable city, and elevating sports, arts and culture -- making them more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

“...we are stepping up with new resolve. We will fight harder to protect what we have and work even harder to build what we need. We are ready for this new challenge,” he said during the launch on Thursday.

Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3, with nomination day set for April 24. Candidates will have nine days to campaign, followed by a cooling-off day on May 2, when all campaigning is prohibited.

Meanwhile, Wong announced that the PAP will field 32 new candidates in GE2025 — the largest number in the party’s recent history — drawn from diverse backgrounds, including the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), public service, the private sector, academia, unions, and social service agencies.

He noted that the party will also be fielding a record number of women candidates, with 13 of them making their electoral debut.

“If elected, a number of our new candidates can become more than backbenchers. They will help to strengthen my team, and some of the younger ones will form the core of the next 5G team,” he added.

At the event, he named all 32 new candidates such as former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Syed Harun Alhabsyi and Dinesh Vasu Dash, who implemented Singapore’s national vaccination campaign.

Wong emphasised that one of his key priorities is assembling the best possible team for Singapore. This includes renewing the team by bringing in fresh candidates who can inject new ideas and eventually take on greater responsibilities.

Leading the PAP into his first general election as secretary-general and the prime minister, Wong warned that GE2025 will be a difficult contest, urging candidates to take lessons from recent elections around the world, where incumbent parties have either been unseated or suffered major setbacks.

“There is no safe seat around. We must never assume that the PAP will automatically win the election just because we have been in power all this while. We cannot take any vote for granted,” he said.

He acknowledged that the cost of living remains a major concern for many Singaporeans, as it is for people in many countries. — Bernama