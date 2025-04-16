SINGAPORE, April 16 — Singapore authorities have warned the public against irresponsible online behaviour ahead of the May 3 general election, cautioning that such actions could be criminal and threaten the electoral process.

In a joint statement today, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) stressed that while public participation in online discourse is welcome, it must be conducted responsibly, according to a report in The Straits Times today.

The warning comes amid concerns over the spread of misinformation, online harassment, and content that could incite racial or religious tensions during the election period.

The authorities highlighted the danger of disinformation, including the use of deepfakes to mislead the public and potentially influence voting decisions.

Former president Halimah Yacob reported a deepfake video on April 15 that falsely depicted her making negative remarks about the government, prompting a police report.

Voters were advised to verify content with official sources before sharing and reminded that spreading falsehoods may lead to prosecution under laws such as the Miscellaneous Offences Act, the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, and the Parliamentary Elections Act.

The statement also addressed online harassment, including doxxing, and emphasised that causing alarm or distress through digital platforms could result in legal action under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Additionally, content that incites racial or religious discord may breach the Penal Code or the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, with authorities warning that offenders will be dealt with firmly.

SPF and MDDI called on Singaporeans to maintain respectful and civil discourse online to uphold trust in the electoral process and safeguard the nation’s democratic values.