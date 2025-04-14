SINGAPORE, April 14 – The Singapore Police Force will begin deploying 19 high-performance electric vehicles (EVs) to its Traffic Police Expressway Patrol Car fleet starting in the second half of 2025.

The Polestar 2 EVs, customised for highway patrol use, were acquired following a 2023 tender to integrate EVs into the police’s existing fleet, making the Traffic Police the first local enforcement agency to use EVs in its operations.

The Straits Times quoted Senior Assistant Commissioner Daniel Tan saying the introduction of EVs marks the police’s commitment to sustainability, aligning with Singapore’s broader green goals.

It also quoted Assistant Superintendent Sam Tai saying the Polestar 2 is faster than the current BMW 325d and Volvo S80 patrol cars, reaching 100km/h in 4.5 seconds, although its top speed of 205km/h is lower than the BMW’s 245km/h.

Expressway patrol cars are used for accident response, enforcement against traffic offences, and assisting motorists in distress, Tai said during a media preview at Traffic Police headquarters on April 10.

The patrol version of the Polestar 2 is finished in white with orange and blue reflective markings and is the first in the fleet to feature run-flat tyres, allowing it to travel up to 80km after a puncture.

Modifications include solid metal roofs, emergency light bars, external message boards, and enhanced interior features such as reinforced upholstery, steel rear partitions, and redesigned front seats to accommodate officers’ equipment belts.

For security, the car’s built-in online connectivity feature has been disabled to prevent remote access, and the vehicle incorporates new technologies such as number plate recognition and live video streaming to the command centre.

The EVs also feature a custom digital dashboard screen that alerts officers when a flagged vehicle is detected, aligning with tech upgrades introduced in police vehicles since 2020.

The contract for the EVs, valued at approximately S$3.8 million (RM12.7 million), includes a 10-year maintenance plan, with the vehicles exempt from taxes and certificates of entitlement.

Charging infrastructure is being installed at the Traffic Police headquarters, with 120kW chargers capable of replenishing the EVs’ 82kWh batteries in about 1.5 hours, offering an estimated range of up to 593km depending on usage and modifications.



