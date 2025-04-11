SINGAPORE, April 11 – The Singapore Festival of Football (SFOF) is set to return this July with Arsenal FC, AC Milan, and Newcastle United FC confirmed to take part, organisers announced today.

Under a five-year partnership between TEG Sport and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the SFOF will feature top-tier European football clubs playing in Singapore in 2025, 2027 and 2029.

This year’s matches will take place at the National Stadium, with Arsenal facing AC Milan on July 23 and Newcastle United on July 27. Arsenal will also hold an open training session on July 25.

“The nation’s location, efficiency and passion for European football make it a natural spot for teams to conduct their pre- season training and connect with their fans in Southeast Asia,” TEG Asia Managing Director Timothy Ho said in a statement.

“This is not the first time we’ve brought European football clubs to Singapore and this partnership will allow us to continue allowing fans here to enjoy world-class football on a regular basis.”

This will be the Gunners’ return to Singapore for the first time since 2018, and the Magpies since 1996. It will also be Milan’s first time playing in Singapore.

The event launch today attended by club legends Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Serginho (AC Milan) and Shay Given (Newcastle).

AC Milan Honorary Vice President Franco Baresi said the club was “thrilled” to play in Singapore for the first time, calling it a “historic first” for the Rossoneri.

Arsenal Managing Director Richard Garlick said the squad was excited to return to the National Stadium, adding the matches would be valuable preparation ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United Sporting Director Paul Mitchell said the team looked forward to using the elite facilities in Singapore for their pre-season.

The inaugural SFOF in 2023 drew more than 130,000 fans and featured clubs such as Liverpool FC, Bayern Munich, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 25 at noon, with fans encouraged to sign up for a waitlist on Ticketek Singapore by April 21 for early access and promotions.