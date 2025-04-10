SINGAPORE, April 9 – Singapore’s Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli has yesterday criticised recent comments by former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng regarding pro-Palestinian activists, labelling them “unacceptable and hurtful.”

In his second official remark on the matter, Masagos said such remarks have angered many, particularly within the Malay-Muslim community here.

“The way those comments were framed crossed a line. It’s not just about disagreement, it’s about the message it sends, that some Singaporeans somehow do not belong if they speak up.

“That is not something we can accept. Not here,” he posted on Facebook.

Cheng had previously suggested on Facebook that activists from the group Monday of Palestine Solidarity should be sent to Gaza, offering to sponsor their relocation and implying they should not return.

In reply, Masagos highlighted the importance of Singapore’s social harmony, built over decades, and warned that trust can be easily shaken by careless words.

He urged Singaporeans, especially those in positions of influence, to be mindful of the negative impact their words may have on social cohesion.

Masagos also addressed the matter in an interview with Singapore-based Malay-language paper Berita Harian, reiterating that all Singaporeans, regardless of background, have a stake in the country and that no one is a “pendatang” or immigrant.

The Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas) had previously expressed “deep consternation” over Cheng’s remarks, describing them as “dehumanising, dismissive, and grossly insensitive.”

In response, Cheng clarified that his remarks were directed at a specific group and not at any racial or religious community.

Other government officials, including Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, have also publicly disagreed with Cheng’s views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Cheng has been involved in several controversies over the years, including downplaying concerns about gerrymandering in August 2024, and advocating in November 2015 for the killing of terrorists’ children to prevent future threats.



