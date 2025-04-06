SINGAPORE, April 6 – Singapore will now mandate Nutri-Grade labels on salt, sauces, seasonings and instant noodles sold here by mid-2027, as part of government efforts to reduce chronic diseases through healthier eating.

Announcing the move at the Singapore Heart Foundation’s 55th anniversary event today, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the initiative aims to encourage consumers to make better food choices and reduce their intake of sodium and saturated fat.

“Good health does not come at a high cost at all. It is about picking up simple habits, being more physically active, having good sleep habits, cutting down (on) salt, sauces, cooking oil,” Ong was quoted saying by The Straits Times.

“When we cook, opting for products with the healthier choice. I think it may taste different initially. It requires some getting used to. But before long... you start tasting the ingredients rather than tasting the sauce.”

Products will be graded from A to D, with D indicating the least healthy option due to high levels of sodium, sugar or saturated fat, and these cannot be advertised.

ST wrote that, for example, if an instant noodle’s sodium content is rated C, but its saturated fat is rated D — the overall grade will be D, with saturated fat highlighted on the label.

The Nutri-Grade label will also show which specific ingredient — such as sodium or saturated fat — led to the product’s overall rating, helping consumers understand the health implications.

This expansion follows the Nutri-Grade scheme for beverages introduced in December 2020, which led to a drop in the median sugar level of pre-packaged drinks from 7.1 per cent in 2017 to 4.6 per cent in 2023.

The new scheme introduces category-specific grading for 23 food sub-categories, including salt, cooking oil, ketchup, oyster sauce, soup bases, and instant noodles, each with tailored criteria.

The 2022 National Nutrition Survey found that 90 per cent of Singaporeans consumed an average of 3,620mg of sodium daily—almost double the recommended limit of 2,000mg.

Saturated fat intake also exceeded guidelines, contributing to high rates of hypertension and high cholesterol, affecting 37 per cent and 31.9 per cent of the population respectively.

Currently, 40 per cent of salt, sauces, seasonings, instant noodles and cooking oils sold fall under the lowest D grade, according to authorities.



