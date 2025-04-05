SINGAPORE, April 5 — A woman caught vaping on an MRT train has had her home searched after being identified by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).



According to Channel News Asia, in a statement issued by the HSA yesterday, the 24-year-old is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation.





During the raid on March 24, one e-vaporiser and three e-vaporiser pods were seized. The pods contained etomidate, an anaesthetic that should only be used under medical supervision, the HSA stated.The woman was captured in a video, which was later posted on social media on March 13. In the footage, she was vaping while seated next to other passengers on the train, and at times, she appeared disoriented, swaying her head as she exhaled smoke.The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) described the incident as a clear breach of the law, with the woman openly vaping on the MRT train.In Singapore, the purchase, possession, and use of e-vaporisers are illegal, including those bought online or overseas. Offenders may face a fine of up to S$2,000 (RM6,586).Individuals found in possession of or using pods containing etomidate could face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.