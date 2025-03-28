SINGAPORE, March 28 — A 64-year-old man who stabbed his former lover’s new boyfriend at a Choa Chu Kang void deck was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in jail on March 27.

According to The Straits Times, Ong Eng Siew also punched his ex-lover, identified as “Berlin,” before fleeing the scene in June 2021.

He later sent her voice messages urging her not to call the police, blaming her for the attack, and telling the victim, Ku Teck Eng, to “settle the matter” without police involvement if he was “(a) man.”

In January, Ong pleaded guilty to attempted murder and voluntarily causing hurt, with three other charges considered in sentencing.

High Court Judge Mavis Chionh cited the attack’s severity, public alarm, and Ong’s alcohol intoxication as aggravating factors.

She noted Ong continued stabbing Ku, 52, even after he fell.

The prosecution sought a jail term of 10 to 12 years, while the defence argued for seven to eight years, citing Ong’s adjustment disorder.

The judge accepted the disorder had a role but gave it limited weight in mitigation.

However, she considered Ong’s guilty plea and his S$2,000 (RM6,600) compensation to Ku.