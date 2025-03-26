SINGAPORE, March 26 — Singapore woke up to hazy skies this morning, with air quality registering in the moderate range, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The Straits Times (ST) reported that at 9am, the country’s Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings ranged from 61 to 75, with the highest levels recorded in the central region.

This comes after a warning from the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) on March 17 about a heightened risk of severe transboundary haze due to prolonged dry weather and increased hot spot activity across the region, ST added.

Satellite data showed extensive fire activity in Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, with 2,177 and 1,941 hot spots detected on March 15 and 16, respectively.

According to ST, Singapore remains in its north-east monsoon season, with prevailing winds from the north-west and north-east.

These conditions make it possible for smoke plumes from the northern parts of South-east Asia to be carried towards the city-state.

Despite the moderate PSI readings, one-hour PM2.5 levels remained within the normal range. PM2.5, a fine particulate matter, is the primary pollutant during transboundary haze episodes.

A PSI reading between 51 and 100 is considered moderate, while levels above 100 indicate unhealthy air quality.

When PSI reaches the unhealthy range (101-200), authorities advise reducing prolonged outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and children.

ASMC has warned that dry conditions are expected to persist across the region, apart from isolated showers in the south-east.

With ongoing hot spot activity, the likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore remains elevated.