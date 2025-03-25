SINGAPORE, March 26 — Chia Boon Teck has resigned as vice-president and council member of the Law Society of Singapore following public outcry over his comments about a rape survivor.

The Law Society confirmed his resignation today, which came after president Lisa Sam Hui Min had urged him to step down over remarks widely criticised as victim-shaming.

Chia had faced mounting pressure from the legal fraternity and government leaders, including Law Minister K. Shanmugam, who warned that such comments could discourage other victims from reporting crimes.

“We thank Chia for his service and contributions during his tenure on council and wish him well in his future endeavours,” the society said in a statement.

Chia faced backlash after posting remarks on LinkedIn about the victim of convicted rapist Lev Paniflov, suggesting she was not naive and questioning the circumstances of the assault.

He previously tried to justify his remarks as attempts to highlight the importance of situational awareness as well as to avoid actions that could later be misconstrued.