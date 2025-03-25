SINGAPORE, March 25 — A 38-year-old man will be charged today after allegedly attacking a police officer during an incident in Woodlands.

Police said they were alerted to a dispute at Block 569A Champions Way at around 4.10am yesterday, The Straits Times reported.

When officers arrived, the man allegedly charged at one of them and was subsequently arrested.

During the arrest, he headbutted the officer, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital while conscious.

The suspect will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt to prevent a public servant from performing his duty, and investigations are ongoing.