SINGAPORE, March 22 — Opposition politician Kenneth Jeyaretnam has been directed to correct false statements he made online regarding the hiring of foreign auxiliary police officers (APOs), Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced yesterday.

According to MHA, the Reform Party leader’s claims were published on his website, The Ricebowl Singapore, as well as on Facebook and X on March 9.

The ministry added that this marks the 10th time Jeyaretnam has received a correction direction under Singapore’s Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

The statements flagged as false include claims that APOs hold the same powers as regular police officers, that the government hires foreign APOs to maintain the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) grip on power, and that salaries for APOs are deliberately kept low to favour hiring foreigners.

In its clarification, MHA said that APOs do not possess all the powers of regular police officers. Unlike police officers, they lack investigative powers under the Criminal Procedure Code and can only make arrests under specific conditions while on duty.

The ministry also said that APOs are employed by auxiliary police forces rather than the government, and their responsibilities are strictly regulated by the Singapore Police Force.

MHA further clarified that auxiliary police forces, not the government, determine APO salaries and that the government does not influence salary decisions through any unions or related groups.

“As at end-January 2025, Singaporeans continue to make up the majority of APOs employed. The proportion of APOs from the new foreign sources — China, India, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka — remains very low, at around 3 per cent,” MHA stated.

Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, who is also second minister for home affairs, instructed the Pofma Office to issue the correction direction.

Jeyaretnam is required to add correction notices to his article and social media posts, along with a link to the government’s clarification.