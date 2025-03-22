SINGAPORE, March 22 — Singapore Airlines (SIA) has restored full operations to London’s Heathrow Airport following a major power station fire that caused widespread disruption and grounded flights.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that the first SIA flight from Singapore to Heathrow, SQ308, departed Changi Airport at 9am today, with other scheduled flights — SQ318, SQ322, and SQ312 — set to follow later in the day.

Meanwhile, two return flights from Heathrow to Singapore, SQ305 and SQ317, were cancelled, though other outbound services from London were running as planned, according to Heathrow Airport’s website.

An airport spokesman confirmed shortly after 4pm GMT yesterday that Heathrow was “now safely able to begin some flights later today,” initially prioritising repatriation flights and aircraft relocation.

The airport aimed to resume full operations by today, the spokesman added.

The unexpected closure of one of the world’s busiest airports left tens of thousands of travellers stranded, scrambling for alternative flights and accommodation.

Heathrow had been scheduled to handle 1,351 flights carrying up to 291,000 passengers yesterday, but the disruption led to diversions across Britain and Europe, with some long-haul flights returning to their departure points.