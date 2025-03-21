SINGAPORE, March 21 — A 36-year-old woman was charged today with allegedly attacking multiple people with a chopper at a cooked food stall in People’s Park Complex on Park Road in Singapore earlier this week.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that He Longfeng, a Chinese national, faces one charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon.

The alleged attack took place on Wednesday at around 8.45pm, with court documents stating that the chopper had a 17cm blade and a 12cm handle.

After the incident, two men, aged 41 and 30, were taken to the hospital conscious, while a 42-year-old man sustained minor injuries but declined hospital treatment.

CNA added that He has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination, and her case is scheduled for mention on April 4.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon, He could face up to seven years in jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties.