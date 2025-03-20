SINGAPORE, March 20 — A 37-year-old woman was arrested last night after allegedly attacking three men at a food stall in People’s Park Complex on Park Road in Singapore.

The incident took place on the first floor of the complex, where the men — employees at Gulixiang Cooked Food — were working, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Meanwhile, according to 8world, a reporter who arrived at the scene observed bloodstains behind the counter, with tissues covering some areas.

Items such as plastic bags, lids, and cardboard were reportedly also scattered around.

Police officers were later seen photographing a kitchen knife and a vegetable knife as evidence.

Authorities confirmed to AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 8.45pm.

Two victims, aged 41 and 30, were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital, while a third man with minor injuries declined hospital treatment.

According to AsiaOne, the police have arrested the woman for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

Investigations are ongoing.