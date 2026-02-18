KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Traffic on all toll highways across Peninsular Malaysia was reported to be smooth and under control as of 7.05am today.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said this included the North–South Expressway in the northern, central, and southern regions, as well as all toll highways around the Klang Valley.

“Overall, traffic on all toll highways, including the North–South Expressway in the north, central, and south, remains smooth and under control. The same applies to all toll highways around the Klang Valley.

“Traffic is also moving smoothly on highways heading to the East Coast, namely the KL–Karak Expressway, East Coast Expressway 1, and East Coast Expressway 2,” the LLM said in a statement.

However, slow-moving traffic was reported at several locations.

The LLM said traffic on the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) southbound was slow from Gelang Patah Rest Area to the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Building in Tanjung Kupang.

“In addition, on the Duta–Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) southbound, traffic is slow from Bandar Dalam to Sentul Pasar Toll Plaza,” it added.

The LLM also advised motorists to plan their journeys carefully and ensure vehicles are regularly serviced and in good condition.

“Drivers should also check that their Touch ‘n Go card balances, debit cards, or e-wallets are sufficient before starting their journey to avoid any inconvenience.

“Members of the public can access the latest toll highway traffic information nationwide via the LLM TMC Hotline at 1-800-88-7752, which operates 24 hours,” it said.