KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several areas in Pahang, Johor and Sarawak, while forecasting a monsoon surge that could bring prolonged heavy rain to Sabah and Sarawak later this week.

In a post on its official Facebook page this morning, MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Pahang (Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin), Johor (Mersing), and parts of Sarawak including Kuching, Samarahan, Bintulu and Subis in Miri until 10am today.

The department said the warning was issued at 6am and explained that thunderstorm alerts are released when there are signs of rainfall exceeding 20mm per hour that is imminent or expected to last more than an hour. Such warnings are short-term in nature and valid for no more than six hours for each issuance.

In a separate Facebook post at 7am, MetMalaysia said weather models indicate a monsoon surge is expected to enter the region from February 19 to 23, potentially bringing more humid conditions and longer periods of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain over Sabah and Sarawak.

The department added that the surge may also result in strong winds and rough seas over the South China Sea, prompting the issuance of a strong winds and rough seas warning for its waters from February 18 to 21.

MetMalaysia advised the public to stay updated through its official website, social media platforms and the myCuaca mobile application for the latest and verified weather information.