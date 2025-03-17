SINGAPORE, March 17 — Singaporeans must take responsibility for protecting the nation and advancing its interests in an increasingly uncertain world, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday, urging citizens to remain strong and united.

Speaking at Iftar Utara, a mass fast-breaking event attended by around 7,000 residents and guests at Marsiling Mega Sports Park, Wong highlighted the importance of Singapore’s social harmony.

“There is no other country you can find in this world where people of different faiths, different beliefs can come together, can break fast together, (and) can live in peace and harmony together as one family,” he was reported to have said by the Straits Times.

“This is very precious, and this is something we must always cherish and protect here in Singapore.”

He noted the rapid geopolitical shifts worldwide, from the United States and China to Europe, adding that Singapore is not immune to external pressures.

“Every day we are worried there are things that will impact Singapore,” he said.

“The only people who can help us are Singaporeans ourselves. We are the only ones who can come together to defend Singapore, to protect Singapore, to advance Singapore’s interest in this troubled and volatile world.”

Wong reiterated his call for unity, urging Singaporeans to keep the country’s future in mind.

“Always think about how we can make Singapore better for ourselves, but also for our children, our grandchildren and for the next generation, so that whatever we have here in Singapore... this tiny, little red dot made-in-Singapore miracle, we want this to keep on going for as long as we can.”

He added: “I’m sure we can all look forward to a better Singapore, not just for the next 60 years, but for many, many more years to come.”