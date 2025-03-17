SINGAPORE, March 17 — A 57-year-old British national, Richard Michael Roll Burridge, has been formally charged with harassment and mischief after an incident at Changi Airport on March 7, the Straits Times (ST) reported today.

The altercation occurred in the gate-hold room B5 at Terminal 3 as Burridge prepared to board a flight to London.

Upon realising he had misplaced his mobile phone, he sought to leave the secured area to search for it.

An airline employee informed him that re-entry was not permitted and that leaving could result in his removal from the flight.

In response, Burridge allegedly directed abusive language toward the staff member and, in frustration, kicked a wall panel of a nearby aerobridge, causing damage.

Following the incident, Burridge was offloaded from the flight, and authorities were notified.

He now faces charges that could lead to penalties including imprisonment and fines.

ST reported that the court has scheduled a hearing for March 20, during which Burridge is expected to enter a plea.