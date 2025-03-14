SINGAPORE, March 14 — Activists advocating for Gaza have been attending People’s Action Party (PAP) Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) across Singapore, pressing lawmakers on government policies and drawing accusations from officials that they are disrupting the sessions.

Footage shared by Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday (March 13) showed an incident at his Chong Pang ward the previous night, where members of the group Monday of Palestine Solidarity engaged with him, according to a report in CNA today.

He described them as “deliberately confrontational” and accused them of attempting to “create incidents and provoke”.

The seven-minute video depicted two women wearing shirts that said “press” speaking with Shanmugam.

At one point, they made hand gestures towards another individual recording the exchange, including showing the middle finger.

As Shanmugam and his team moved inside their office, the activists, later joined by a third member, called him a “coward”.

He returned and told them that residents seeking assistance were being disrupted.

When the activists continued speaking over him, he asked them to stop interrupting.

“Please don’t shout here, and please behave with respect,” he said.

The activists had approached him to discuss the controversial Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

When told that priority was given to residents, they accused him of lying.

“The antagonistic way in which they spoke, behaved, interrupted, threw accusations of lying, suggested that they wanted to make a scene, get some material to put out, rather than engage in a genuine discussion,” he said.

PAP stated that Monday of Palestine Solidarity has appeared at over ten MPS sessions in recent months, including those held by cabinet ministers such as National Development Minister Desmond Lee in Boon Lay and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo in Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng.

They have also attended sessions in divisions helmed by PAP backbenchers, including Holland-Bukit Timah MP Edward Chia’s Zhenghua ward and Sharael Taha’s Pasir Ris East division.

“They created a ruckus in the waiting area to disrupt the queue system, they filmed and raised their voices at MPS, which affected other residents who hoped to have the privacy to speak with MPs and volunteers,” a PAP spokesperson said.

The group’s members, many of whom are not residents in the wards they visit, have also been accused of lobbying accusations at party volunteers.

“Our volunteers have stepped forward because they care about fellow Singaporeans and want to do their part to support those in need. It is not right that they are subject to taunts and accusations about their motives and character,” the spokesperson added.

While the party acknowledged frustrations over the Gaza crisis, the spokesperson emphasised that MPS was not a protest venue and said PAP MPs have been engaging residents on the issue.

“Many residents who feel strongly about the issue have also taken action with the party to raise funds for those in Gaza, channelling them directly to displaced Palestinians through the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF),” she said.

“We continue to consult closely with RLAF on the aid that Palestinians need, and we encourage more residents to join us in this effort. Regardless of political views, everyone deserves to be treated with respect. For those who have been organising efforts to disrupt our MPS, we will not allow any intimidation antics towards our residents and volunteers.”