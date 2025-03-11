SINGAPORE, March 11 – Singapore’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong has denied that his government had provided subsidies to secure Lady Gaga’s upcoming concerts in the city-state this year.

CNA cited him responding to a query from MP Sitoh Yih Pin (PAP-Potong Pasir) saying that the concerts were arranged directly by concert venue Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM).

“They negotiated directly with the artist and her team, including Live Nation,” he was quoted saying.

“No government grants were given to secure this event. This was a purely commercial arrangement between the artist and the venue.”

Tong reportedly said KASM actively seeks high-profile events to be hosted at the Sports Hub while maintaining a balance with local, sporting, and community events.

Lady Gaga will perform at the Singapore National Stadium in May, with four shows scheduled on May 18, 19, 21, and 24. Singapore is her only stop in Asia on this tour.

Last year, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) had admitted it provided a grant to host Taylor Swift’s exclusive shows at the National Stadium, but did not disclose the amount or conditions.

The STB also recently collaborated with Coldplay for its music video of “Man in the Moon” — shot entirely in Singapore.

The National Stadium, which can accommodate 55,000 to 60,000 people, will host Gaga’s largest-ever concerts in Singapore.

Lady Gaga last performed in Singapore in 2012 at the Indoor Stadium and previously played at Fort Canning Park, Clarke Quay, and Marina Bay Sands in earlier years.



