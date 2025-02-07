SINGAPORE, Feb 7 — British pop rock band Coldplay has today released the music video of “Man in the Moon” — shot entirely in Singapore.

Produced in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, the video was shot in January last year during its Music of the Spheres World Tour — where they performed six sold-out shows.

“While we were in Singapore, we shot the video and captured some of the amazing, young, vibrant people whom we had met,” the band said in a statement.

“We are interested in shooting things in places we have never filmed before and mixing people up as much as possible.

“It was really fun to have a kind of dance party out in the middle of the water, just us and the otters,” it added.

Among the areas featured in the music video were Marina Bay Sands, Jewel Changi Airport, Fort Canning Park, S.E.A. Aquarium, and also some housing estates in MacPherson and Geylang.

The song was from the bonus edition of the band’s 10th album Moon Music released last year.

Besides Coldplay, the STB has previously also collaborated with K-pop boy band Seventeen, and pop stars Billie Eilish and Charlie Puth.