SINGAPORE, March 11 — “Kopi Penumbuk”, a coffee product from Malaysia has been detected to contain Tadalafil, a potent prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction that should only be administered under medical supervision, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

The agency has advised consumers against purchasing or consuming the product, which is marketed on local e-commerce platforms as a coffee product with claims of male sexual enhancement effects.

“SFA has worked with various online e-commerce platforms to remove listings of the product and issued warnings to the respective sellers to refrain from selling the product with immediate effect,” it said in a statement yesterday.

SFA said that inappropriate use of Tadalafil is dangerous and can increase the risk of serious adverse effects, including heart attack, stroke, headache, migraine, irregular heart rate, and priapism.

It can also pose serious risks to certain individuals, including those with heart-related problems.

“They can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in those who are on heart medications, especially those containing nitrates,” the agency said.

The sale of unsafe food is not permitted under Section 15 of Singapore’s Sale of Food Act.

If found guilty, individuals face a fine not exceeding S$5,000 (S$1=RM3.30), and in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, a fine not exceeding S$10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both. — Bernama