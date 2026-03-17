TEHRAN, March 17 — The official social media profiles of Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani posted a handwritten note today, shortly after Israel said it had killed him.

Tehran has not confirmed Larijani’s death, nor did the post address the claim.

The social media post was a tribute to the 84 Iranian sailors who were killed when their frigate was sunk by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean earlier this month.

The note, which did not include the date it was written, was published on Larijani’s accounts on X and Telegram.

“The martyrdom of the brave men of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic aboard the Dena is part of the sacrifices of the valiant nation that has emerged at this juncture of struggle against international oppressors,” said Larijani’s note, which was written in black ink.

The mariners were killed when the IRIS Dena was torpedoed on March 4 just off the coast of Sri Lanka, in an incident that extended the Middle East war to the Indian Ocean.

“Their memory will always remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundations of the Army of the Islamic Republic for years within the structure of the armed forces,” it added.

Iran has been at war with Israel and the United States since February 28, when they launched strikes that killed the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, triggering a conflict that spread across the Middle East.

Khamenei’s killing was confirmed by Iran hours after Israel and the United States announced it. — AFP