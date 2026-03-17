SINGAPORE, March 17 — Singapore Courts (SG Courts) has warned the public about a scam involving fake court orders that demand victims transfer money to avoid legal action.

Officials said the fraudulent documents have been circulated with instructions to make payments via messaging apps or email, and in some cases carry mismatched logos from other agencies such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The notices also use threatening language, including claims of arrest if immediate payment is not made.

“SG Courts does not issue documents such as court orders via WhatsApp, Telegram, or personal email, nor do we ever ask for bank login credentials or fund transfers from members of the public via phone or email,” the judiciary said in a statement today.

Any genuine court order can be verified through the Authentic Court Orders (ACO) portal using the QR code or access code printed on the document.

Members of the public are advised to check suspicious notices using the ACO portal or by contacting SG Courts directly through official channels listed at www.judiciary.gov.sg.