KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories_ Hannah Yeoh has traded the boardroom for the dance floor in a vibrant new Hari Raya music video made at the iconic Sultan Abdul Samad (SAS) building.

The video, released today, features Yeoh alongside staff from the Federal Territories Department, showcasing the grand heritage landmark, which recently received extensive upgrades and renovations.

In a self-deprecating post accompanying the video, Yeoh apologised for her lack of professional dance moves.

“Forgive me, I don’t know how to dance, but sis tried her best, especially for Hari Raya,” Yeoh said..

Beyond the festive cheer, Yeoh also issued a challenge to eagle-eyed viewers, urging them to identify the “pak joget” (dancing uncle) among the performers in the video.

The choice of the Sultan Abdul Samad building as a backdrop serves a dual purpose: celebrating the upcoming Aidilfitri festivities while highlighting the preservation of one of Kuala Lumpur’s most significant architectural treasures.

The refurbished historic site was reopened to the public early last month, following a year-long restoration.