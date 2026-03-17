KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several regions across the country, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to persist until 5pm today.

According to the advisory issued at 2.30pm, the affected areas in Peninsular Malaysia include the entire Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur as well as the Selangor districts of Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Hulu Langat.

Residents in Perak should prepare for adverse weather in Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang, and Muallim, while Segamat in Johor and Rompin in Pahang are also under alert.

In East Malaysia, the warning covers several divisions in Sarawak, specifically Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei (Julau), Sibu (Kanowit), and Kapit (Song and Kapit).

In Sabah, thunderstorms are expected across the interior districts of Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort, and Nabawan.

MetMalaysia issues these short-term warnings when there are signs of imminent thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour that is expected to last for more than an hour.

These alerts are typically valid for a maximum of six hours from the time of issuance.

Commuters and residents in the highlighted areas are advised to take necessary precautions against potential flash floods and the risk of falling trees due to sudden strong winds.