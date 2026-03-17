KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Intel’s investment in Malaysia is set to expand, with its advanced packaging complex and assembly manufacturing expected to be operational later this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I received a briefing yesterday from Intel Corporation chief executive officer, Tan Lip Bu, and his team on the latest developments regarding Intel’s investment expansion in Malaysia,” Anwar said in his social media post.

The discussion focused on efforts to support the development of the advanced packaging complex, and assembly and test manufacturing, key components of Intel’s investment expansion in Malaysia, the Prime Minister said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Intel Foundry executive vice president and general manager, Naga Chandrasekaran, outlined plans to begin the first phase of the complex with assembly and testing for advanced packaging.

“I welcome Intel’s decision to start operations at the complex later this year,” Anwar said.

Emphasis was also placed on continuous training and upskilling of local talent across the value chain, which is important in the government’s efforts to generate high-value jobs in line with the aspirations of the Madani Economy.

“The Madani Government machinery will continue to be a partner and facilitator for investments that clearly provide long-term benefits, as targeted in the plans that have been launched, including the National Semiconductor Strategy,” the post said. — Bernama