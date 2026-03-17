KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The government will offer a 50 per cent discount on toll charges nationwide for two days in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The 48-hour discount period will begin at 12.01am on March 18 and end at 11.59pm on March 19, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Anwar said the initiative is expected to cost the government approximately RM21.03 million in compensation to toll concessionaires.

The discount applies only to Class 1 private vehicles and excludes tolls at the country's border crossings, such as the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Tanjung Kupang plazas in Johor.

In the same announcement, Anwar said the Insolvency Department will expedite bankruptcy discharges for 4,000 vulnerable individuals, particularly single parents, ahead of Aidilfitri.

He noted that this was one of several initiatives to ease the financial burden on Malaysians during the festive period, complementing other measures such as the extra public holiday, the early payout of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) aid, and special cash assistance for civil servants.

He concluded his announcement with a piece of advice for the public.

“I urge Malaysians to spend wisely as they celebrate Aidilfitri. Amid this global economic uncertainty, everyone needs to be disciplined in managing their finances,” Anwar said.