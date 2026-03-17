KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Social media personality and preacher Zamri Vinoth pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of making statements intended to cause public alarm through a Facebook post last month.

Zamri, 42, arrived at the court complex in handcuffs at 9.15am, dressed in a blue suit. He stood calm as the charge was read out before Magistrate Faezahnoor Hassan.

According to the charge sheet, Zamri, whose real name is real name Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu, allegedly posted the statement on under a Facebook account with the name “Zamri Vinoth” at approximately 12.22pm on February 3, when it was seen by a complainant in Kuala Lumpur.

The prosecution contended that the statement had the potential to cause public alarm and incite offences against public order.

Zamri was charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

A point of contention during the proceedings was Zamri’s recent travel to Thailand. Deputy Public Prosecutors requested bail be set at RM10,000, noting that investigations had been active for over a month since the initial police report.

However, Zamri’s counsel denied allegations that the preacher had attempted to flee the country after the post went viral.

The defence presented passport records showing Zamri travelled to Thailand via the Sungai Golok land border in Kelantan on March 12, one day before police alleged he had absconded.

The lawyer argued that the travel was purely for business and personal matters, submitting documents to show Zamri’s involvement in managing cross-border marriage arrangements in coordination with Islamic authorities in Perlis and Thailand.

In his plea for lower bail, the lawyer told the court that Zamri has consistently cooperated with authorities and supported eight dependants, including five school-going children.

The defence also noted that Zamri continues to suffer from the lingering effects of "Long Covid," which has impacted his overall health.

After considering the arguments, Faezahnoor set bail at RM4,500 with one surety. She also fixed April 29 for the mention of the case and the submission of documents.

Reports previously suggested that Zamri had entered Thailand via the Rantau Panjang-Narathiwat border using valid travel documents shortly after the post sparked a social media controversy.