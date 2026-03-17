SINGAPORE, March 17 — A 36‑year‑old Indian national was charged on Tuesday with molesting and harassing a Singapore Airlines flight attendant last month.

According to CNA, the incident allegedly occurred on a Singapore Airlines flight on February 9, when the accused, Akash Tiwari, is said to have touched the woman’s buttocks with his body.

He is also accused of following her into the galley, cornering her in the confined space and continuing to pursue her, causing distress.

When asked to indicate his plea, Akash said he was not guilty.

A gag order has been imposed on the identity of the victim.

Officers from the Airport Police Division arrested the man upon his arrival at Changi Airport.

Police investigations revealed that the flight attendant was serving the accused near his seat when he allegedly touched her inappropriately. She warned him to stop and moved to the galley to prepare for landing. The man is said to have followed her there, cornering her in the confined space. The woman shouted at him before leaving the galley.

He allegedly continued to trail her into the aisle and only returned to his seat after she reported the incident to her supervisor.

If convicted of molestation, he faces up to three years’ jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties. For using threatening behaviour and causing distress, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000 (RM15,339), or both.