SUBANG JAYA, March 17 — Two men were killed and another was injured after falling from a skylift while performing maintenance work at an apartment here yesterday.

According to the New Straits Times district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that police received an emergency call from a member of the public regarding the incident at approximately 3.50 pm.

“A police team from the USJ 8 station and the Subang Jaya police headquarters was immediately dispatched to the location following the report.

“Initial checks at the scene revealed three men lying at the apartment’s entrance area. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third was transported via ambulance to Hospital Serang for treatment of head and chest injuries,” he said in a statement today.

ACP Wan Azlan added that both deceased victims sustained severe head trauma and injuries to other parts of their bodies.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the three victims, aged between 38 and 46, were conducting maintenance work on the fifth floor using a skylift when the fall occurred. Heavy rain was reported in the area at the time of the incident.

According to the district police chief, checks at the scene have so far revealed no criminal elements, and the case has been classified as a sudden death report.

“The bodies have been sent to the Forensic Department of Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, for post-mortem examination.

“The public is advised not to speculate on the incident in a way that could cause unnecessary concern,” he said.

Authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Subang Jaya district police control centre at 03-78627222 or 03-78627100, or the nearest police station, to assist with investigations.