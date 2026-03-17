BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 17 — A total of 14,000 chickens were distributed to residents in the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency through 29 mosques in the area as preparation to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Permatang Pauh Madani People’s Service Centre officer Ahmad Zhafri Mohd Nazri said the contribution is an initiative by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in collaboration with the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol).

“The distribution was carried out at 29 mosques and Yayasan Aman, with each mosque receiving an average of between 500 and 700 chickens for distribution, depending on the size of its congregation.

“The reason this year’s distribution is less than the 28,000 chickens distributed last year is that the programme could not be held on Friday as in previous years, which usually sees a higher turnout of recipients after Friday prayers,” he told reporters after the ceremony to present the contribution to the public at Yayasan Aman here today.

Yayasan Aman provided 400 chickens, and the distribution was completed within 15 minutes.

Mohd Zhafri said the initiative is the Prime Minister’s way of easing people’s burden, particularly as they prepare to celebrate Aidilfitri.

Seventy-year-old Siti Zaitun Mustafa expressed her gratitude upon receiving the chicken contribution and described it as somewhat helpful in reducing her expenses, particularly in preparing festive meals.

“I knew about this assistance from my neighbour and from the mosque notification. That’s why I came.

“Alhamdulillah, with such assistance, I can save a little for the Raya celebration,” she said while thanking Anwar for the initiative. — Bernama